UEFA Euro 2020 Sweden vs Poland LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Poland will be up against Sweden in an important Group E UEFA European Championship 2020 match on Wednesday. The game will take place at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg and will start at 09:30 pm (IST). Both Poland and Sweden will look to win this match to strengthen their chances to qualify for the knockout round of the mega event. At present, Sweden leads the Group E table with four points from two games. On the other hand, Poland are placed at the bottom of the table with one point from its opening two games.

UEFA Euro 2020 Sweden vs Poland: Team News, Injury Update

Sweden’s Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg has picked up a knock and it is highly unlikely that he will feature in their starting line-up for tonight’s fixture. Meanwhile, their Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski has rejoined the Swedish squad after completing his quarantine period. Kulusevski had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Sweden great Zlatan Ibrahimović has been ruled out from the match due to injury.

Four Poland players - Arkadiusz Milik, Krzysztof Piatek, Krystian Bielik and Arkadiusz Reca – have been ruled out of this game due to different injuries. Poland’s Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jakob Moder is also doubtful for tonight’s match due to injury. He has picked a minor injury. Paulo Sousa can also avail the services of their Lokomotiv Moscow’s midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak. Krychowiak completed his suspension against Spain.

Sweden vs Poland starting line-ups:

Sweden Predicted Starting Line-up: Robin Olsen; Ludwig Augustinsson, Marcus Danielson, Victor Lindelof, Carl Mikael Lustig; Kristoffer Olsen, Albin Ekdal, Sebastian Larsson, Emil Forsberg; Alexander Isak, Marcus Berg

Poland Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Bartosz Bereszynski; Tymoteusz Puchacz, Kamil Jozwiak, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Mateusz Klich, Piotr Zielinski; Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 Sweden vs Poland match kick-off?

The match between Sweden and Poland is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 09:30 pm IST at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Sweden vs Poland match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Sweden vs Poland match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Sweden vs Poland fixture?

The match between Sweden and Poland can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

