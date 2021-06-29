UEFA Euro 2020 Sweden vs Ukraine LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Sweden will lock horns with Ukraine in a round of 16 UEFA European Championship 2020 on Wednesday in Glasgow. Both the sides have a contrasting run at the Group stage. While Sweden qualified for the knockout round by topping their Group, Ukraine booked their berth as one of the four third-placed teams in the competitions.

Sweden are coming into this game after defeating Poland 3-2. On the other hand, Ukraine suffered a 0-1 loss at the hands of Austria. Ukraine managed to qualify for the round of 16 despite losing two out of their three games.

UEFA Euro 2020 Sweden vs Ukraine: Team News, Injury Update

Sweden’s Juventus star Dejan Kulusevski has tested negative for COVID-19 and has been declared fit to participate in tonight’s fixture. Mattias Svanberg, who had also contracted coronavirus, is now fit and is in contention for a place in his team’s starting XI. Janne Andersson could also feature in Sweden’s starting XI.

Ukraine will miss the services of Oleksander Zubkov and Viktor Tsyhankov as the duo is currently nursing calf injuries. Tsyhankov could start the match, however, it is highly unlikely that he will feature in the entire match.

Sweden vs Ukraine starting line-ups:

Sweden Probable Starting Line-up: Robin Olsen; Ludwig Augustinsson, Marcus Danielson, Victor Lindelof, Carl Mikael Lustig; Kristoffer Olsen, Albin Ekdal, Sebastian Larsson, Emil Forsberg; Alexander Isak, Robin Quaison

Ukraine Probable Starting Line-up: Georgi Bushchan; Vitalii Mykolenko, Mykola Matvienko, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Karavaev; Taras Stepanenko, Ruslan Malinovskiy, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk, Viktor Tsyhankov

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 Sweden vs Ukraine match kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 12:20 am IST at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Sweden vs Ukraine match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Sweden vs Ukraine match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Sweden vs Ukraine fixture?

The match between Sweden and Ukraine can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

