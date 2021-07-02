UEFA Euro 2020 Switzerland vs Spain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Switzerland will up against Luis Enrique’s Spain in the quarterfinal of the ongoing UEFA European Championship 2020 on Friday at the Gazprom Arena. Switzerland are coming into this encounter after defeating the World Champions France 3-3 (5-4 penalty) in the Round of 16 on Monday. On the other hand, Spain defeated Zlatko Dalic’s Croatia 5-3 in the last round to confirm their berth in the quarterfinals. Historically, Spain are the favourites to win this encounter. However, Switzerland are very much capable of stunning the former champions.

So far, both sides have met each other 22 times with Spain emerging victorious on 16 occasions, Switzerland have won just one game while five matches ended in a draw.

UEFA Euro 2020 Switzerland vs Spain: Team News, Injury Update

As of now, there are no injury concerns and no doubtful starters in Switzerland’s squad. However, in a big blow, the Swiss team will be without the service of their talismanic Arsenal mid-fielder Granit Xhaka. The Swiss skipper is currently serving his suspension and will miss Switzerland’s all-important quarterfinal match against Spain. So far, several Swiss stars, including the likes of Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Steven Zuber and Benfica’s Haris Seferovic have risen to the occasion and once again, the onus will be on them to take their team to the last four.

On the other hand, Luis Enrique will miss the services of Spain’s Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and Valencia defender Jose Luis Gaya. The duo is expected to miss tonight’s fixture as they are still nursing injuries.

Switzerland vs Spain starting line-ups:

Switzerland Predicted Starting Line-up: Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Steven Zuber, Xherdan Shaqiri, Haris Seferovic, Breel Embolo

Spain Predicted Starting Line-up: Unai Simon, Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Koke, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 Switzerland vs Spain match kick-off?

Switzerland vs Spain match is scheduled to take place on Friday at 09:30 pm IST at Gazprom Arena in Saint-Petersburg.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Switzerland vs Spain match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Switzerland vs Spain match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Switzerland vs Spain fixture?

The match between Switzerland and Spain can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

