UEFA Euro 2020 Switzerland vs Turkey LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Switzerland takes on Turkey in the third round of Group A UEFA European Championship 2020 on Sunday at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The match commences from 09:30 pm (IST). Switzerland have only secured one point in the two fixtures played, whereas Turkey are winless, with two back to back defeats by Italy and Wales. The Swiss have a chance to secure three points and be in contention in the race for the top two. Italy take on Wales in the other clash and despite the result, Switzerland need to secure all three points to move up.

Turkey, on the other hand, can still make a comeback if they are able to win against Switzerland. However, it will not be an easy task for Turkey given that their confidence has been shattered with two back-to-back losses. A win for either side will make a huge difference.

UEFA Euro 2020 Switzerland vs Turkey: Team News, Injury Update

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommers will miss the clash to witness the birth of his child. Gregor Kobel will likely replace the Swiss keeper for the clash against Turkey.

Turkey may make some major changes for the clash against Switzerland. Irfan Kahveci and Kaan Ayhan are likely to be introduced in the starting line up as Turkey need more creativity on the field.

Switzerland vs Turkey starting line-ups:

Switzerland Predicted Starting line-up: Gregor Kobel, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schär, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodríguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferović

Turkey Predicted Starting line-up: Cakir, Celik, Ayhan, Soyuncu, Meras, Yokuslu, Under, Tufan, Calhanoglu, Laraman, Burak Yilamz

What time is the UEFA Euro 2020 Switzerland vs Turkey kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 09:30 PM IST at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Switzerland vs Turkey match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Switzerland vs Turkey match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Switzerland vs Turkey fixture?

The match between Switzerland and Turkey can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

