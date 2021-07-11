UEFA Euro 2020 Top Assist Maker: Switzerland’s Steven Zuber Leads the Chart

After four weeks of enthralling footballs, the 2020 UEFA European Championship will conclude on Sunday night (IST) when Italy will take on England in the final of the colossal event at the Wembley Stadium of London. In the last month, viewers witnessed some top class encounter among the top European team. While some teams exceeded expectations with their performance during the quadrennial event, others suffered heartbreak as they were knocked out from the tournament in the early stage.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo further stamped his authority as the greatest European footballer by becoming all-time Euro leading goal scorer with 14 goals, 5 more than French legend Michel Platini. Harry Kane is on the verge of scripting an England goalscoring record in Euros ahead of Sunday’s final.

However, in this story, we will take a look at the top assist maker in Euro 2020.

Steven Zuber: Switzerland’s Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Steven Zuber leads the top assist provider’s chart. The 29-year-old made four valuable assists for Switzerland in as many games during Euro 2020. He also created two chances throughout the event and completed 93 passes.

Dani Olmo: The second spot in the list is reserved by Spain’s RB Leipzig attacking midfielder. The 23-year-old created seven chances for Spain in the event and provided three assist in five games.

Luke Shaw: England’s Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw also has three assists under his name from five games. He created six chances for England as they reached the final of Euro 2020 and has completed 252 passes in the tournament so far.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg: Denmark’s Tottenham Hotspur mid-fielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has helped his national team in three goals.

Ciro Immobile: Italy’s Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has two goals and two assists under his name.

Ukraine’s Andriy Yarmolenko, Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne and Thomas Meunier, Italy’s Nicolò Barella and Marco Verratti, Sweden’s Dejan Kulusevski and Alexander Isak, Netherlands’ Donyell Malen, England’s Jack Grealish, Hungary’s Roland Sallai, Spain’s Gerard Moreno, Wales’ Gareth Bale, Austria’s David Alaba and Czech Republic’s Vladimir Coufal have also provided two assists each.

