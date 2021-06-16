UEFA Euro 2020 Turkey vs Wales LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Turkey and Wales will lock horns with each other on Wednesday on Matchday 2 of the UEFA European Championship 2020. The match will take place at the Baku Olympic Stadium and it is slated to kick off at 09:30 pm (IST). Both Wales and Turkey are looking to open their account in the prestigious event and they will have to up their ante if they want to qualify for the next round. Wales played a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their previous Group A match. On the other hand, Turkey had a dismal start to their campaign. They were completely outplayed by Italy 0-3 in their season opener.

UEFA Euro 2020 Turkey vs Wales: Team News, Injury Update

Despite their 0-3 hammering at the hands of Italy in their opening game, it is unlikely that Turkey would make any changes in their starting line-up. Cengiz Under can start for Turkey. He has impressed many with his performance last week. So far, there are no injury concerns in Turkey’s squad.

There are no injury concerns, no doubtful starters and no suspension in Wales camp ahead of their match against Turkey. Kieffer Moore will lead the Wales squad. He scored a second-half equaliser for them in their previous game against Switzerland. Joe Allen and Joe Morrell were also impressive.

Turkey vs Wales starting line-ups:

Turkey Predicted Starting Line-up: Ugurcan Cakir; Umut Meras, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Okay Yokuslu, Kaan Ayhan; Irfan Can Kahveci, Hakan Calhanolglu, Cengiz Under; Burak Yilmaz

Wales Predicted Starting Line-up: Danny Ward; Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Connor Roberts; Joe Morrell, Joe Allen; Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Daniel James; Kieffer Moore

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 Turkey vs Wales match kick-off?

The match between Turkey and Wales is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 09:30 pm IST at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Turkey vs Wales match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Turkey vs Wales match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Turkey vs Wales fixture?

The match between Turkey and Wales can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

