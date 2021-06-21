UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine vs Austria LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Ukraine will take on Austria on matchday three of the ongoing UEFA European Championship 2020 on Monday at the National Arena. Both Ukraine and Austria have been performing exceptionally well in Euro 2020 and will look to continue their form to qualify for the next round of the prestigious event. Austria started their Euro campaign with a win over North Macedonia before losing to the Netherlands 0-2. On the other hand, Ukraine are coming into this match after registering a 2-1 win over North Macedonia on Thursday.

UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine vs Austria: Team News, Injury Update

Ukraine’s Ferencváros midfielder Oleksandr Zubkov is likely to miss their tonight’s fixture against Austria. He picked up an injury in Ukraine’s match against the Netherlands. The team will bank on the services of Ruslan Malinovskiy and Oleksandr Zinchenko to take them across the line. The duo has plenty of experience in international football.

Austria’s Shanghai Port striker Marko Arnautovic will not be available for selection. The 32-year-old forward have been banned from UEFA Euro 2020 for his verbal assault on Ezgjan Alioski. Austria will expect a lot from Getafe’s centre back David Alaba in this game after his below-par performance against the Netherlands.

Ukraine vs Austria starting line-ups:

Ukraine Predicted Starting Line-up: Georgi Bushchan; Vitalii Mykolenko, Mykola Matvienko, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Karavaev; Taras Stepanenko, Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Ruslan Malinovskiy, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk

Austria Predicted Starting Line-up: Daniel Bachmann; Martin Hinteregger, Aleksandar Dragovic, Philipp Lienhart; David Alaba, Andreas Ulmer, Stefan Lainer, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer; Sasa Kalajdzic, Christoph Baumgartner

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine vs Austria match kick-off?

The match between Ukraine and Austria is scheduled to take place on Monday at 09:30 pm IST at National Arena in Bucharest, Romania.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine vs Austria match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Ukraine vs Austria match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine vs Austria fixture?

The match between Ukraine and Austria can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

