UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine vs England Quarterfinal 4 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

A spot in the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-finals will be on the line when Ukraine and England clash in the fourth quarterfinals on Sunday. The thrilling encounter will be played at the iconic Stadio Olimpico, in Rome and will commence at 12:30 AM IST.After playing their previous four games at the Wembley Stadium in London, this will be Gareth Southgate and company’s first outing on foreign soil in the ongoing European championship. The Three Lions, having kept a clean sheet in each of their last four outings and made it to the final eight after they sunk their old nemesis Germany 2-0.

On the other hand, Ukraine made it to the knockout stages of Euro 2020 by the skin of their teeth. However, they did produce a spirited performance following a dramatic extra-time win over Sweden in the last Round of 16 encounter. Artem Dovbyk scored the late winner to set up a quarterfinal date with England.

Both sides have not locked horns since playing out a goalless draw in a 2013 friendly, however they will be desperate to win this match in order to make it to the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

UEFA Euro 2020 quarterfinal 4 Ukraine vs England: Team News, Injury Update

Ukraine striker Artem Besedin and Denys Popov will miss out on this match. While star man Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleksandr Zubkov’s availability remains doubtful.

Unlike Ukraine, England is not being bogged down by injury issues. However, Southgate may choose to rest Declan Rice and Kieran Trippier, as the duo picked up knocks against Germany.

Ukraine vs England quarter final 4 starting line-ups:

Ukraine probable starting line-up: Georgi Bushchan (GK), Illia Zabarnyi, Serhii Kryvtsov, Mykola Matvienko, Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Shaparenko, Taras Stepanenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk

England probable starting line-up: Jordan Pickford (GK), Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine vs England match kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, at 12:30 am IST at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine vs England match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Ukraine vs England match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine vs England fixture?

The match between Sweden and Ukraine can be live streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here