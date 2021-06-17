UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine vs North Macedonia LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Ukraine will play host to North Macedonia in an important Group C match in the UEFA European Championship on Thursday at the National Arena. The match starts at 06:30 pm (IST). Both the teams are coming into this game after suffering defeat in their tournament opener and will look to open their account in the points table. While Ukraine are coming into this game after losing 2-3 to the Netherlands, North Macedonia were beaten at the hands of Austria 1-3.

UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine vs North Macedonia: Team News, Injury Update

Ukraine’s Ferencváros mid-fielder Oleksandr Zubkov has been ruled out from this game. Zubkov picked up an injury during their previous match against the Netherlands. However, he can return to the starting line-up if he can prove his fitness. Meanwhile, Ukraine will bank on the services of Ruslan Malinovskiy and Oleksandr Zinchenko to take them home against North Macedonia. The duo has plenty of experience in playing big events.

North Macedonia’s Udinese striker Ilija Nestorovski has been ruled out of the Euro 2020 due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. In Nestorovski’s absence, the onus will be on their veteran forward Goran Pandev to take them home.

Ukraine vs North Macedonia starting line-ups:

Ukraine Predicted Starting Line-up: Georgi Bushchan; Vitalii Mykolenko, Mykola Matvienko, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Karavaev; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Ruslan Malinovskiy; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk

North Macedonia Predicted Starting Line-up: Stole Dimitrievski; Darko Velovski, Visar Musliu, Stefan Ristovski; Ezgjan Alioski, Eljif Elmas, Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardhi, Boban Nikolov; Aleksandar Trajkovski, Goran Pandev

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine vs North Macedonia match kick-off?

The match between Ukraine and North Macedonia is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 06:30 pm IST at the National Arena, Bucharest, Romania

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine vs North Macedonia match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Ukraine vs North Macedonia match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine vs North Macedonia fixture?

The match between Ukraine and North Macedonia can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

