UEFA Euro 2020 Wales vs Denmark LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After the conclusion of the Group stage in the UEFA Championship 2020, we take a look at an interesting round of 16 clash between Wales and Denmark. Both teams will square off against each other at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on Saturday.

Both Wales and Denmark finished the last stage in second place in Group A and B respectively. While Wales had four points on the table from three games, Denmark recorded three points in as many games. And, on Saturday, when they will lock horns against each other, they will aim to book their berth in the quarterfinal.

In their previous match, Wales were beaten at the hands of Italy 0-1. On the other hand, the Danish Dynamite are coming into this game on the back of a thumping 4-1 win over Russia.

UEFA Euro 2020 Wales vs Denmark: Team News, Injury Update

Wales will miss the services of their Chelsea centre Ethan Ampadu as the youngster was sent off from their previous match against Italy as he is serving his suspension. Other than, Ampadu, Wales boss Ryan Giggs will have a full squad at his disposal. Wales is expected to field the same up line against Denmark as they did against Switzerland and Turkey, which means Kieffer Moore will start in the match.

Denmark’s Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen is not available for this encounter as he is still recovering. However, the Danish Dynamite will have other key players in their squad for the all-important clash.

Wales vs Denmark starting line-ups:

Wales predicted playing XI: Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Gareth Bale; Kieffer Moore.

Denmark predicted playing XI: Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Jannik Vestergaard; Daniel Wass, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard; Yussuf Poulsen.

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 Wales vs Denmark match kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 09:30 pm IST at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Wales vs Denmark match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Wales vs Denmark match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Wales vs Denmark fixture?

The match between Wales and Denmark can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

