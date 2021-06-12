UEFA Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Wales will take on Switzerland in their UEFA European Championship 2020 tournament opener on Saturday at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The match starts at 06:30 pm (IST). In their previous two outings, Wales have failed to score a single goal. While Wales played out a goalless draw against Albania on Saturday, June 5, they were comprehensively beaten by France 3-0 in their first friendly on Wednesday, June 2. On the other hand, Switzerland hammered their neighbours Liechtenstein 7-0 in the previous outing. In the last edition of the event, Wales had reached the semi-finals, where they were beaten at the hands of eventual winner Portugal 2-0. On the other hand, Switzerland had reached round 16 of the 2016 edition, where they were defeated by Poland on penalties. It was also Switzerland’s best performance in the continental competition.

UEFA Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland: Team News, Injury Update

So far, there are no injury concerns for Wales. Aaron Ramsey, who represents Juventus in Serie A, had picked up a minor injury against Albania but he is expected to feature in their line-up against Switzerland. Daniel James is also back and training with the Wales squad. Joe Morrell is doubtful for their Euro 2020 tournament opener after picking up a knock. On the other hand, Swiss boss Vladimir Petkovic has confirmed that there are no injury concerns in his squad during a presser and all his 26 players are fit and training properly ahead of the European Championship.

Wales Predicted Starting line-up: Danny Ward; Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Connor Roberts, Joe Allen, Ethan Ampadu, Jonny Williams; Daniel James, Harry Wilson, Gareth Bale

Switzerland Predicted Starting line-up: Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schär, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodríguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovi?

What time is the UEFA Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 06:30 PM IST at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Wales vs Switzerland match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland fixture?

The match between Wales and Switzerland can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

