UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 Vitesse vs Roma Live Streaming: How to Watch on TV And Team News

Serie A side AS Roma are set to welcome Vitesse at the GelreDome in the home leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 tie as they continue their pursuit for silverware this season. Roma are back in the race for the top four in their domestic league following a 1-0 win over Atalanta last weekend.

Vitesse qualified for the R16 of the competition after recording a 3-2 aggregate win over Rapid Wien during the playoff round of the tournament. This is Vitesse’s first appearance in the last 16 round of a European competition in three decades.

They are currently sitting at the sixth spot in the Netherlands’ top flight.

The UEFA Europa Conference League match between Vitesse and Roma is slated to begin at 11:15 pm (IST).

UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 Vitesse vs Roma: Team News, Injury Update

The home team does not have any injury or suspension concern ahead of their Thursday’s tie.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, AS Roma boss José Mourinho will miss the services of Nicola Zalewski through injury. Leonardo Spinazzola is also struggling with fitness and as a result, has been ruled out from this fixture.

Vitesse vs Roma probable XIs

Vitesse Possible Starting line-up: Jeroen Houwen; Danilho Doekhi, Dominik Oroz, Jacob Rasmussen; Maximilian Wittek, Sondre Tronstad, Matus Bero, Toni Domgjoni, Eli Dasa; Nikolai Baden Frederiksen, Lois Openda

Roma Possible Starting line-up: Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Marash Kumbulla; Rick Karsdorp, Sergio Oliveira, Bryan Cristante, Matias Vina; Lorenzo Pellegrini; Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham

What time will Vitesse vs Roma match kick-off?

The UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 match between Vitesse vs Roma will be played on Thursday and get underway from 11:15 PM IST at the GelreDome.

What TV channel will show Vitesse vs Roma match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 Vitesse vs Roma match.

How can I live stream Vitesse vs Roma fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Vitesse vs Roma match on the SonyLIV app.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.