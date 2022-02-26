UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Napoli vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie between Napoli and Barcelona is evenly poised after the first leg game between the two teams ended in a 1-1 stalemate. The reverse fixture of the aforementioned tie will take place on Friday at Italy’s Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Luciano Spalletti’s men were on course to record an away win over Barca last week after Piotr Zielinski broke the deadlock in the 29th minute, only to concede a penalty during the second half.

Ferran Torres netted the second goal of the game from the spot in the 59th minute as the match ended in a draw.

The UEFA Europa League match between Napoli and Barcelona is slated to begin at 01:30 am (IST).

UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Napoli vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

The Serie A side will miss the services of several of their regular first-team players during this tie, including Matteo Politano and Hirving Lozano. The trio of Stanislav Lobotka, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Lorenzo Insigne has also been ruled out from this fixture with their respective injuries. The participation of Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Kevin Malcuit are yet to be confirmed for this match.

The touring side will also be without the services of some of their key players. Barcelona’s injury list consists of the likes of Samuel Umtiti, Ansu Fati, Alejandro Balde and Sergi Roberto. Meanwhile, Clement Lenglet and Memphis Depay could take the field against Napoli as the two were seen training with the Barca squad.

Napoli vs Barcelona probable XI:

Napoli Possible Starting line-up: Alex Meret; Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Juan Jesus; Mario Rui, Fabian Ruiz, Diego Demme, Eliot Elmas; Piotr Zielinski, Dries Mertens, Victor Osimhen

Barcelona Possible Starting line-up: Andres Ter Stegen; Serginio Dest, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Gavi; Adama Traore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres

What time will Napoli vs Barcelona match kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League 2021-22 match between Napoli vs Barcelona will be played on Thursday, November 25, at the Allianz Stadion.

What TV channel will show Napoli vs Barcelona match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Napoli vs Barcelona match.

How can I live stream Napoli vs Barcelona fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Napoli vs Barcelona match on the SonyLIV app.

