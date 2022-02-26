UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Borussia Dortmund will travel to Ibrox Stadium on Thursday to take on the Rangers in the second leg of their playoff round tie in the ongoing Europa League. The German outfit will head into this game on the back foot, having lost the home leg of the aforementioned fixture 2-4.

Though the Rangers have a two-goal advantage, they should be wary of their touring side as they hammered Borussia Monchengladbach 6-0 last weekend.

The UEFA Europa League match between Rangers and Borussia Dortmund is slated to begin at 01:30 am (IST).

UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

The Rangers will miss the services of Ianis Hagi as he has picked an injury. Meanwhile, Nnamdi Ofoborh has been ruled out with a heart condition. The Rangers centre-back Leon Balogun has picked up a knock and his availability for Thursday’s game is not confirmed. The good news is that Rangers do not have any suspension in their squad.

Several stars from the Bundesliga outfit are set to miss their trip to Scotland due to various reasons. The trio of Manuel Akanji, Mateu Morey and Marcel Schmelzer has picked up injuries and subsequently benched from this fixture. Giovanni Reyna is also out as he is still recovering from his injury. The participation of Erling Braut Haaland, Thomas Meunier and Dan-Axel Zagadou are also not confirmed as they are not fully fit to start against the Rangers.

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund probable XI:

Rangers Possible Starting line-up: Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, Borna Barisic; Ryan Jack, John Lundstram; Scott Arfield, Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent; Alfredo Morelos

Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting line-up: Gregor Kobel; Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Marin Pongracic; Marius Wolf, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham, Raphael Guerreiro; Julian Brandt, Donyell Malen, Marco Reus

What time will Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund match kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League 2021-22 match between Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund will be played on Friday, February 25 at the Ibrox Stadium.

What TV channel will show Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund match.

How can I live stream Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund match on the SonyLIV app.

