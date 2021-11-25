UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Rapid Wien vs West Ham LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Rapid Wien will lock horns with West Ham United on Thursday in their next UEFA Europa League group stage match on Thursday, November 25. The home side will head into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 win over ten-man Altach in their most recent domestic league match. On the other hand, West Ham United suffered a 0-1 loss at the hands of Bruno Lage’s Wolverhampton Wanderers in their most recent Premier League game.

The UEFA Europa League match between Rapid Wien and West Ham is slated to begin at 11:15 pm (IST).

UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Rapid Wien vs West Ham: Team News, Injury Update

Rapid Wien boss Dietmar Kühbauer will not be able to call upon the services of his Austrian goalkeeper Richard Strebinger, young midfielder Lion Schuster and centre-back Christopher Dibon for this game. Wien’s Austrian right-back Lukas Sulzbacher and centre-back Leo Greiml have also been sidelined with injuries. The former Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Kevin Wimmer is also unfit and is set to miss this game.

West Ham United manager David Moyes has just one injury concern in his squad in Italian centre-back Angelo Ogbonna. Other than Ogbonna, Moyes will have his full squad at his disposal.

Rapid Wien vs West Ham probable XI:

Rapid Wien Possible Starting Line-up: Paul Gartier, Filip Stojkovic, Emanuel Aiwu, Martin Moormann, Maximilian Ullmann, Srdan Grahovac, Robert Ljubicic, Taxiarchis Fountas, Christoph Knasmullner, Thierno Ballo, Ercan Kara

West Ham United Possible Starting Line-up: Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Issa Diop, Kurt Zouma, Arthur Masuaku, Alex Kral, Tomas Soucek, Andriy Yarmolenko, Nikola Vlasic, Manuel Lanzini, Michail Antonio

What time will Rapid Wien vs West Ham match kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League 2021-22 match between Rapid Wien vs West Ham will be played on Thursday, November 25 at the Allianz Stadion.

What TV channel will show Rapid Wien vs West Ham match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Rapid Wien vs West Ham match.

How can I live stream Rapid Wien vs West Ham fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Rapid Wien vs West Ham match on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.