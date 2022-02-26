UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Real Sociedad vs RB Leipzig LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Sociedad will play host to RB Leipzig on Thursday in the second leg of their playoff tie at the Anoeta Stadium in the Europa League. The two sides will come into this game after playing out a pulsating 2-2 draw in the reverse leg of this fixture.

Christopher Nkunku and Emil Forsberg netted one goal each for the German outfit while Robin Le Normand and Mikel Oyarzabal found the back of the net for the La Liga side.

The UEFA Europa League match between Real Sociedad and RB Leipzig is slated to begin at 11:15 pm (IST).

UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Real Sociedad vs RB Leipzig: Team News, Injury Update

Real Sociedad will not be able to call upon the services of Diego Rico, Ander Barrenetxea and Nacho Monreal for this fixture as the trio is still nursing their respective injuries. The duo of Adnan Januzaj and Alexander Isak did not attend Sociedad’s pre-match training on Monday and are doubtful to take the field against Leipzig. Mikel Merino picked up a knock during his side’s recent outing against Athletic Bilbao and has been ruled out from this game.

Advertisement

The German team has just one injury concern in their side Marcel Halstenberg and will not travel to San Sebastián with his team. Angelino has fallen ill and could be forced to warm the bench.

Real Sociedad vs RB Leipzig probable XI:

Real Sociedad Possible Starting line-up: Alex Remiro; Joseba Zaldúa, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Aihen Muñoz; Portu, Martín Zubimendi, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Sorloth, Carlos Fernandez

RB Leipzig Possible Starting line-up: Peter Gulacsi; Nordi Mukiele, Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol; Emil Forsberg, Kevin Kampl, Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs; Dominik Szoboszlai, Yussuf Poulsen, Dani Olmo

What time will Real Sociedad vs RB Leipzig match kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League 2021-22 match between Real Sociedad vs RB Leipzig will be played on Thursday, February 24 at the Reale Arena.

What TV channel will show Real Sociedad vs RB Leipzig match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Real Sociedad vs RB Leipzig match.

How can I live stream Real Sociedad vs RB Leipzig fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Real Sociedad vs RB Leipzig match on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.