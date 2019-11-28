Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UEFA Europa League, Arsenal vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Emirates Stadium in the UEFA Europa League.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 28, 2019, 3:52 PM IST
UEFA Europa League, Arsenal vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Arsenal vs Eintracht Frankfurt (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Arsenal face Eintracht Frankfurt at the Emirates Stadium, on November 29, Friday in the UEFA Europa League 2019-20. Arsenal, who are leading Group F chart with 10 points from four games, will be looking to seal their position. Interestingly, they have failed to win in their last six games across all competitions. Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt, who are in the third position in the group with six points, will try their best to also qualify. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Eintracht Frankfurt will start at 1:30 AM.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery in the press conference said, “We have very good players but now they are playing sometimes without confidence the matches and each match is to come back. We need one good match, one good connection with our supporters and I above all I need mainly to be strong in my consistent way every day and really I am feeling like that.”

Arsenal will be on field today without on-loan midfielder Dani Ceballos, who has been ruled out of the game due to a thigh problem. Sead Kolasinac, Rob Holding and Bukayo Saka might also need rest for tonight’s match due to their injuries. On the other hand, Frankfurt will miss defender Marco Russ and goalkeeper Kevin Trapp on their side.

UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Arsenal probable starting line-up vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Martinez; Chambers, Mustafi, Mavropanos, Tierney; Torreira, Willock; Maitland-Niles, Smith Rowe, Nelson; Martinelli

UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting line-up vs Arsenal: Ronnow; Abraham, Hinteregger, N'Dicka; Da Costa, Fernandes, Rode, Kostic; Sow; Paciencia, Silva

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 1:30 AM on November 29.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Europa League LIVE in India this season. Arsenal vs Eintracht Frankfurt will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Thursday night.

How can I stream it?

The Europa League Arsenal vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
