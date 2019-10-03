UEFA Europa League, Arsenal vs Standard Liege LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal are set to host Standard Liege at the Emirates stadium in London on Friday in the second matchday of the UEFA Europa League 2019-20. In the last week, Arsenal kept a clean sheet in Group F opener with a 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, whereas Standard Liege defeated Victoria SC 2-0.

Arsenal coach Unai Emery is expected to call in Kieran Tierney, who was rested in the Premier League game with Manchester United, to face the Belgian side.

"(Tierney) didn't play in Manchester because he had some small problem," Emery said. "The doctor told us that it's better for him to be here, working alone and preparing for the match tomorrow."

"Now he is going to play tomorrow and also hopefully he can be good, completely physically and completely tactically ready with the performances that we need," he added.

Mesut Ozil is also expected to be recalled to the side.

On the other hand, Standard Liege head coach Michel Preud'homme isn't expecting an easier evening as the Gunners prepare to host them on the turf. Michel Preud'homme said it would be a 'surprise' if his side managed to get a positive result.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 12:30AM IST on October 4. There are 24 Europa League games tonight with 12 of them in the early 10:25PM slot and the remaining 12 will start at 12:30AM on October 4.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Europa League LIVE in India this season. Arsenal vs Standard Liege will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Thursday night.

How can I stream it?

The Europa League Arsenal vs Standard Liege live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

