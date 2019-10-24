Maharashtra Assembly Elections
UEFA Europa League, Arsenal vs Vitoria de Guimaraes LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Arsenal host Vitoria de Guimaraes at the Emirates Stadium in the UEFA Europa League.
Arsenal (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Arsenal will host Vitoria de Guimaraes on Thursday night at the Emirates Stadium for their third matchday UEFA Europa League 2019-20 group stage fixture. With six points from the last two games, the Gunners are sitting pretty on top of the Group F chart. Whereas, Vitoria de Guimaraes have failed to register a win in their last two outings and are sitting on the bottom of the table. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Vitoria SC will commence at 12:30 am.
Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said that the team should accept fan's criticism they have faced after losing to Sheffield United in PL and focus on their upcoming clash. "We need to think how we can... progress and achieve our targets. Immediately, that's to win tomorrow. In this competition we won two matches and played very well with very good results," he said.
The Gunners will welcome Vitoria de Guimaraes without Reiss Nelson, who injured his knee during the Standard Liege match on October 3.
On the other hand, Vitoria de Guimaraes will travel without Mubarak Wakaso and Andre Andre.
UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Vitoria de Guimaraes: Martinez; Maitland-Niles, Holding, Mustafi, Tierney; Torreira, Ceballos; Pepe, Willock, Saya; Martinelli
UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup vs Arsenal: Jesus; Soares, Tapsoba, Pedrao, Hanin; Edwards, Poka, Agu, Costa, Davidson; Bonatini
What time is kick-off?
The game will kick-off at 12:30 AM on October 25. There are 24 Europa League games tonight with 13 of them in the early 10:25 PM slot and the remaining 11 will start at 12:30 AM on October 25.
What TV channel is it on?
Sony will show every game from the Europa League LIVE in India this season. Arsenal vs Vitoria de Guimaraes will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Thursday night.
How can I stream it?
The Europa League Arsenal vs Vitoria de Guimaraes live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.
