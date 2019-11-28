Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

UEFA Europa League, Astana vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United face Astana at the Astana Arena in the UEFA Europa League.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 28, 2019, 3:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UEFA Europa League, Astana vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Manchester United (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Astana will go head to head against Manchester United on November 28, Thursday, in the UEFA Europa League 2019-20. The match will be hosted by Astana at their home ground Astana Arena, where Manchester United will be the visitors. In the last five matches, Manchester United have won three, and have drawn in one match. Manchester United are currently enjoying the first position in the Group L, with 10 points. On the other hand, Astana are yet to open their account. They have lost all the last four matches played in the league. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Astana vs Manchester United will commence at 9:20pm.

Manchester United will be without a number of players including Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Diogo Dalot, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba. Manchester United may see debuts by from a few players - like Lee Grant, Ethan Laird, Di'Shon Bernard and Dylan Levitt. On Astana’s side, only striker Firmin Mubele is ruled out for today’s match.

Talking in a press conference about the senior debutants, Man United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, “It’s Lee [Grant], you’ll also see [Ethan] Laird, [Di'Shon] Bernard and [Dylan] Levitt from the start so you’ll definitely get a few. For a manager like me to have Lee [Grant] to call upon it’s fantastic. He has a world-class attitude. He’s probably the fittest of the keepers. He always does extra. He’s a 36-year-old going on 26. I’ve got the perfect goalkeeping department.”

UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Astana probable starting line-up vs Manchester United: Eric; Rukavina, Postnikov, Logvinenko, Shomko; Beisebekov, Pertsukh, Mayewski, Rotariu; Tomasov, Khizhnichenko

UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Manchester United possible starting line-up vs Astana: Grant; Laird, Tuanzebe, Bernard, Shaw; Garner, Levitt; Chong, Lingard, Gomes; Greenwood

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 9:20pm on November 28.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Europa League LIVE in India this season. Astana vs Manchester United will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Thursday night.

How can I stream it?

The Europa League Astana vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram