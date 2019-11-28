UEFA Europa League, Astana vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Astana will go head to head against Manchester United on November 28, Thursday, in the UEFA Europa League 2019-20. The match will be hosted by Astana at their home ground Astana Arena, where Manchester United will be the visitors. In the last five matches, Manchester United have won three, and have drawn in one match. Manchester United are currently enjoying the first position in the Group L, with 10 points. On the other hand, Astana are yet to open their account. They have lost all the last four matches played in the league. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Astana vs Manchester United will commence at 9:20pm.

Manchester United will be without a number of players including Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Diogo Dalot, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba. Manchester United may see debuts by from a few players - like Lee Grant, Ethan Laird, Di'Shon Bernard and Dylan Levitt. On Astana’s side, only striker Firmin Mubele is ruled out for today’s match.

Talking in a press conference about the senior debutants, Man United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, “It’s Lee [Grant], you’ll also see [Ethan] Laird, [Di'Shon] Bernard and [Dylan] Levitt from the start so you’ll definitely get a few. For a manager like me to have Lee [Grant] to call upon it’s fantastic. He has a world-class attitude. He’s probably the fittest of the keepers. He always does extra. He’s a 36-year-old going on 26. I’ve got the perfect goalkeeping department.”

UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Astana probable starting line-up vs Manchester United: Eric; Rukavina, Postnikov, Logvinenko, Shomko; Beisebekov, Pertsukh, Mayewski, Rotariu; Tomasov, Khizhnichenko

UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Manchester United possible starting line-up vs Astana: Grant; Laird, Tuanzebe, Bernard, Shaw; Garner, Levitt; Chong, Lingard, Gomes; Greenwood

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 9:20pm on November 28.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Europa League LIVE in India this season. Astana vs Manchester United will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Thursday night.

How can I stream it?

The Europa League Astana vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

