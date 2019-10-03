UEFA Europa League, AZ Alkmaar vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

AZ Alkmaar will host Manchester United at the Kyocera Stadium in The Hague on Thursday, in the second matchday of the UEFA Europa League 2019-20. In the previous week, Manchester United defeated Astana 1-0 in their group stage opener, whereas, AZ Alkmaar drew 2-2 against Partizan.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described the artificial turf as 'one of the worst astro turf pitches' he has seen for a long while.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Group L clash, Solskjaer said, "I'm surprised they have chosen to play on this pitch when I have looked at it."

The surface has further forced Solskjaer to drop Paul Pogba from the squad as he suffered an ankle injury. Along with Pogba, striker Anthony Martial and defender Phil Jones will miss the trip. Both, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are still unavailable.

Calling it a massive game for the club, Solskjaer said the upcoming clash is important for all the players and team is now just focused on this one.

Meanwhile, AZ Alkmaar coach Arne Slot has said Manchester United is a tough nut to crack even if they play their young players.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 10:25PM IST on October 3. There are 24 Europa League games tonight with 12 of them in the early 10.25PM slot and the remaining 12 will start at 12:30AM on October 4.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Europa League LIVE in India this season. AZ Alkmaar vs Manchester United will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Thursday night.

How can I stream it?

The Europa League AZ Alkmaar vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

