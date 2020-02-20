Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

UEFA Europa League, Club Brugge vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

UEFA Europa League 2019-20: Club Brugge host Manchester United in the Round of 32 fixture.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 20, 2020, 11:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UEFA Europa League, Club Brugge vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Manchester United (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The Belgium Pro League table leaders Club Brugge will host Manchester United for the upcoming Europa League Round of 32 fixture on February 20, Thursday.

In the last week, Club Brugge won 2-1 against Waasland-Beveren in the Belgian league. In the first leg of the encounter, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will go in confident after beating Chelsea 2-0 in their last Premier League game on Tuesday, February 18. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Club Brugge vs Manchester United game will be played at Jan Breydel Stadium.

The Bruges club has been unbeaten in all competitions since December 11 last year. The Manchester club, on the other hand, stands at the 7th spot in the English league table having won only 2 of their last 5 matches. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Club Brugge vs Manchester United game will commence from 11:25PM IST.

Club Brugge's poor performance in the Champions League group stage dropped them down into the Europa League.

Manchester United will have to play without Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford. The Red Devils have played 32 different players in the Europa League this season, the most by any team.

Club Brugge Starting Line-up: Mignolet; Mata, Kossounou, Mechele, Deli; Rits, Balanta, Vanaken; Dennis, Tau, De Cuyper.

Manchester United Starting Line-up: Romero; Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Williams, Pereira, Matic, Dalot; Mata; Lingard, Martial.

Where to watch UEFA Europa League, Club Brugge vs Manchester United match in India?

Sony will show every match of the Europa League LIVE in India this season. Club Brugge vs Manchester United will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Thursday night. The game will kick-off at 11:25PM on February 20.

How and where to watch online UEFA Europa League, Club Brugge vs Manchester United?

The Europa League Club Brugge vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram