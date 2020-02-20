UEFA Europa League, Club Brugge vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Belgium Pro League table leaders Club Brugge will host Manchester United for the upcoming Europa League Round of 32 fixture on February 20, Thursday.

In the last week, Club Brugge won 2-1 against Waasland-Beveren in the Belgian league. In the first leg of the encounter, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will go in confident after beating Chelsea 2-0 in their last Premier League game on Tuesday, February 18. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Club Brugge vs Manchester United game will be played at Jan Breydel Stadium.

The Bruges club has been unbeaten in all competitions since December 11 last year. The Manchester club, on the other hand, stands at the 7th spot in the English league table having won only 2 of their last 5 matches. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Club Brugge vs Manchester United game will commence from 11:25PM IST.

Club Brugge's poor performance in the Champions League group stage dropped them down into the Europa League.

Manchester United will have to play without Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford. The Red Devils have played 32 different players in the Europa League this season, the most by any team.

Club Brugge Starting Line-up: Mignolet; Mata, Kossounou, Mechele, Deli; Rits, Balanta, Vanaken; Dennis, Tau, De Cuyper.

Manchester United Starting Line-up: Romero; Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Williams, Pereira, Matic, Dalot; Mata; Lingard, Martial.

Where to watch UEFA Europa League, Club Brugge vs Manchester United match in India?

Sony will show every match of the Europa League LIVE in India this season. Club Brugge vs Manchester United will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Thursday night. The game will kick-off at 11:25PM on February 20.

How and where to watch online UEFA Europa League, Club Brugge vs Manchester United?

The Europa League Club Brugge vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

