Everything does not seem to be good in the Chelsea camp as one day before the Europa League final against Arsenal, drama ensued in the training ground at Baku's Olympic Stadium by the end of which Maurizio Sarri stormed off.David Luiz and Gonzalo Higuain had a spat during the training session which meant things heated up in the camp. On top of that, the players could not practice set-pieces because of UEFA regulations that allowed media to be present.According to the video footage of BT Sport, Luiz perhaps was unhappy with Higuain sticking his leg out at him during the training. They exchanged words after that and Luiz did not look happy.The verbal altercation led to their teammate Cesar Azpilicueta to intervene and take them apart.These two factors made Sarri extremely unhappy and he was seen throwing his Chelsea cap away and even kicking it while storming into the tunnel, away from the training ground.Maurizio Sarri's future with the Chelsea is also under scanner since as the Blues look for a trophy to end their season. Chelsea finished within the top 4 of the Premier League and qualified for next year's Champions League but now they are looking to beat their London rivals Arsenal and win the Europa League.Under scrutiny from the board and the fans, Sarri did accept on Tuesday that he was considering his future at the club."At this moment, I love my players, because I have 22 wonderful men, wonderful players," he said."Now I'm very happy with them. And, of course, I have to consider that for the future. And I have to consider that I love English football, I love the Premier League."Sarri added: "I want to think only about the final. I have a contract with Chelsea for two years. So, first of all, I will speak with Chelsea. But this is not the moment. Now we have to think only about the final. Because you know very well, our feeling is that we deserve to win."