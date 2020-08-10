UEFA Europa League, Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan will take on Bayer Leverkusen on August 10, Tuesday, in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen game will be played at the Esprit Stadium in Germany. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen game will kick off at 12:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

In the Round 16, Inter Milan managed to pull a 2-0 win against Getafe, whereas Bayer Leverkusen secured a comfortable 1-0 win over Rangers.

UEFA Europa League, Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen:Team News, Injury Update

Inter Milan will miss a lot of players due their ineligibility to the feature against the German outfit. The list includes these players Brazao, Hakimi, Lazaro, Mario, Vagiannidis.

Vecino will be seen on the injury table.

As for Leverkusen, Aranguiz is serving suspension. Paulinho is out of contention with a knee injury.

Inter Milan Starting Line-up: Handanovic (c) - Godin, de Vrij, Bastoni - D'Ambrosio, Galiardini, Brozovic, Barella, Young - Lukaku, Sanchez

Bayer Leverkusen Starting Line-Up: Hradecky - L. Bender (c), S. Bender, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven - Baumgartlinger, Demirbay - Diaby, Havertz, Bailey - Volland

Where to watch the UEFA Europa League, Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen match in India?

Sony will host all the Europa League LIVE matches in India this season. The Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Monday night. The game will kick-off at 12:30 am on August 10.

How and where to watch the UEFA Europa League Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen online?

The Europa League Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.