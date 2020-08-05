UEFA Europa League, Inter Milan vs Getafe LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan will finally come face-to-fight against Getafe on Wednesday evening, five months after the match was originally scheduled in the last 16 of the Europa League on August 6. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Getafe game will be played at VELTINS-Arena. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Getafe game will commence from 12:30am IST.

Inter Milan have recently won 2-1 against Atalanta in the Serie A. The team have won just one game of their last 12 encounters. The team will be trying their best to reach the quarter finals of a major European competition this year.

Meanwhile, this will be Getafe's first fixture in a competition against an Italian side. The Spanish team are also aiming to reach the quarter finals of the UEFA Europa League.

In the team news, Inter Milan might miss player Matias Vecino, while Stefano Sensi will be back as the midfielder. Getafe, on the other hand, will be coming to the field without Erick Cabaco on Wednesday, who has not been registered to play yet.

Inter Milan Starting Line-up: Handanovic, Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni, Candreva, Eriksen, Brozovic, Young, Sanchez, Lukaku, Martinez

Getafe Starting Line-up: Chichizola, Suarez, Dakonam, Etxeita, Olviera, Nyom, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Cucurella, Rodriguez, Mata

Where to watch the UEFA Europa League, Inter Milan vs Getafe match in India?

Sony will host all matches of the Europa League LIVE in India this season. Inter Milan vs Getafe will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night. The game will kick-off at 12.30am on August 6.

How and where to watch the UEFA Europa League online, Inter Milan vs Getafe?

The Europa League Inter Milan vs Getafe live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.