1-min read

UEFA Europa League: Manchester United Draw Club Brugge, Arsenal Get Olympiakos

Manchester United will take on Club Brugge, while Arsenal will face Olympiakos in the UEFA Europa League round of 32.

AFP

Updated:December 16, 2019, 6:31 PM IST
UEFA Europa League: Manchester United Draw Club Brugge, Arsenal Get Olympiakos
Manchester United and Arsenal (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Nyon: Manchester United will take on Club Brugge in the last 32 of the Europa League while struggling Arsenal will face Greek side Olympiakos following Monday's draw in Nyon.

United, who won the competition under Jose Mourinho in 2017, travel to Bruges for the first leg on February 20 before returning to Old Trafford a week later.

Arsenal are languishing ninth in the Premier League after sacking coach Unai Emery but finished top of their group in Europe and are also away in the first leg.

Ajax were drawn with Spanish outfit Getafe following their surprise exit from the group stage of the Champions League, while Serie A leaders Inter Milan travel to Ludogorets.

Antonio Conte's side will be among the favourites for the competition alongside last season's Champions League semi-finalists Ajax after failing to get past Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund in Europe's top competition.

Sevilla travel to Romanian side Cluj with the five-time winners riding high in La Liga, while fellow Spaniards Espanyol travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are enjoying their first European campaign in nearly four decades.

EUROPA LEAGUE DRAW FOR THE LAST 32:

Wolves (ENG) v Espanyol (ESP)

Sporting Lisbon (POR) v Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)

Getafe (ESP) v Ajax (NED)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v Porto (POR)

FC Copenhagen (DEN) v Celtic (SCO)

APOEL (CYP) v FC Basel (SUI)

CFR Cluj (ROM) v Sevilla (ESP)

Olympiakos (GRE) v Arsenal (ENG)

AZ Alkmaar (NED) v LASK (AUT)

Club Brugge (BEL) v Manchester United (ENG)

Ludogorets (BUL) v Inter Milan (ITA)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Salzburg (AUT)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Benfica (POR)

Wolfsburg (GER) v Malmo (SWE)

Roma (ITA) v Gent (BEL)

Rangers (SCO) v Braga (POR)

