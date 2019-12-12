Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UEFA Europa League, Manchester United vs AZ Alkmaar LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United take on AZ Alkmaar at the Old Trafford in the UEFA Europa League.

News18 Sports

Updated:December 12, 2019, 9:12 PM IST
UEFA Europa League, Manchester United vs AZ Alkmaar LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Manchester United vs AZ Alkmaar (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The UEFA Europa League will see Manchester United host Dutch team AZ Alkmaar on Friday (December 13). The UEFA Europa League 2019 Manchester United vs AZ Alkmaar game will be played at the Old Trafford. Manchester United, who have already qualified for the last 32 knockout stage, must avoid defeat against Alkamaar to top Group L. The UEFA Europa League 2019 Manchester United vs AZ Alkmaar game will start at 1:30 AM.

Manchester United's recent wins over Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, despite missing several injured players, are signs that the team are moving in the right direction, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. With club-record signing Paul Pogba among those sidelined, United handed their former boss Jose Mourinho his first Spurs defeat last week and dented the Premier League title charge of Pep Guardiola's faltering City on Saturday.

"We've come through a sticky patch in terms of injuries and form," Solskjaer told a Europa League news conference.

"Results are the proof but inside we've always believed in what we're doing. We're on the right track... I see the boys training every day and the attitude and the quality so I've not been too worried."

Midfielder Jesse Lingard will miss the Alkmaar game after sustaining a knock against Manchester City but Marcos Rojo, Diogo Dalot and Nemanja Matic are in line to return.

Manchester United Probable Staring XI: Romero; Young, Jones, Tuanzebe, Williams; Matic, Garner; Pereira, Mata, Chong; Greenwood

AZ Alkmaar Probable Staring XI: Bizot; Svensson, Wuytens, Vlaar, Wijndal; Wit, Clasie, Koopmeiners; Stengs, Druijf, Idrissi

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 1:30 AM on December 13.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Europa League LIVE in India this season. Manchester United vs AZ Alkmaar will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Friday night.

How can I stream it?

The Europa League Manchester United vs AZ Alkmaar live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
