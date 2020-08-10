UEFA Europa League, Manchester United vs Copenhagen LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will take on Copenhagen on August 10, Tuesday, in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Copenhagen game will be played at the Rhein Energie Stadion in Germany. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Copenhagen game will kick off at 12:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Both sides will be eyeing to seal a berth in Europa league semi-finals. In the last leg, Manchester United defeated LASK 2-1, whereas Copenhagen smashed Istanbul Basaksehir 3-0.

UEFA Europa League, Manchester United vs Copenhagen:Team News, Injury Update

The Red Devils’ Luke Shaw will not be available for the upcoming game due to ankle injury.

Manchester United Starting Line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Copenhagen Starting Line-Up: Johnsson; Varela, Nelsson, Bjelland, Boilesen; Mudrazija, Zeca; Biel, Wind, Jensen; Kaufmann

Where to watch the UEFA Europa League, Manchester United vs Copenhagen match in India?

Sony will host all the Europa League LIVE matches in India this season. The Manchester United vs Copenhagen will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Monday night. The game will kick-off at 12:30 am on August 10.

How and where to watch the UEFA Europa League Manchester United vs Copenhagen online?

The Europa League Manchester United vs Copenhagen live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.