UEFA Europa League, Manchester United vs LASK LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will be playing against LASK on Wednesday evening in the last-16 second leg of the UEFA Europa League. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Manchester United vs LASK game will be played at the Old Trafford. Manchester United vs LASK UEFA Europa League 2019-20 game will commence at 12:30am IST.

Manchester United will be looking forward to seal their place in the Europa League quarter-finals on Wednesday. The Red Devils have already emerged as 5-0 winners in the away leg back in March. This will be the final home game for team United in the extended 2019/20 season.

LASK, on the other hand, have lost just one of their last seven Europa league fixtures. However, they lost their only match previously against Manchester United.

In the team news, Mason Greenwood might miss the match on United’s end even despite scoring the highest Europa League goals from the team this season. Odion Ighalo might return to the top XI for tonight’s match. As for LASK, coach Thalhammer might need to add some changes as compared to their top XI in March.

Manchester United Starting Line-up: Romero, Dalot, Bailly, Lindelof, Williams, McTominay, Fred, James, Mata, Lingard, Ighalo

LASK Starting Line-up: Schlager, Wiesinger, Trauner, Andrade, Ranftl, Holland, Michorl, Renner, Tetteh, Frieser, Klauss

Where to watch the UEFA Europa League, Manchester United vs LASK match in India?

Sony will host all matches of the Europa League LIVE in India this season. Manchester United vs LASK will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night. The game will kick-off at 12.30am on August 6.

How and where to watch online UEFA Europa League, Manchester United vs LASK?

The Europa League Manchester United vs LASK live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.