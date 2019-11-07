UEFA Europa League, Manchester United vs Partizan Belgrade LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will eye a UEFA Europa League 2019-20 knockout berth when they host Partizan Belgrade on November 8. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Partizan Belgrade will be played at the Old Trafford. The Red Devils are leading Group L table with seven points from three games. On the other hand, Partizan Belgrade, who were handed a defeat by the United side a fortnight ago, will look for an upset. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Partizan Belgrade will commence at 1:30AM.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his side to recover from Bournemouth loss and bounce back in the upcoming home fixture. "We have two more games before the international break, we've got a chance on Thursday to qualify in Europe and then Brighton at home - so we need a response," the Norwegian said.

Apart from Paul Pogba's long-term absence, the Solskjaer side will miss Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Nemanji Matic. Luke Shaw has also been sidelined for this fixture.

Meanwhile, Partizan Belgrade will miss Lazar Markovic onboard.

UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Partizan Belgrade: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; McTominay, Fred; James, Mata, Rashford; Martial

UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Partizan Belgrade possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Stojkovic; Miletic, Ostojic, Pavlovic, Urosevic; Zdjelar, Natkho; Tosic, Soumah, Asano; Sadiq

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 1:30AM on November 8.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Europa League LIVE in India this season. Manchester United vs Partizan Belgrade will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Europa League Manchester United vs Partizan Belgrade live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

