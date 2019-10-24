Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
UEFA Europa League, Manchester United vs Partizan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Manchester United take on Partizan at the Partizan Stadium in the UEFA Europa League.
Manchester United (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manchester United will travel to Partizan on Thursday, October 24, for their third matchday fixture in UEFA Europa League 2019-20. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Partizan vs Manchester United fixture will be played at the Partizan Stadium. In the last week, Partizan defeated Astana 2-1, whereas Man Utd held a goalless draw against AZ Alkmaar. The upcoming fixture will be played under tight security as racism scare hounds Manchester United players.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that his side has full faith in UEFA's three-step protocol to combat racism outburst. "In the aftermath of what happened in Bulgaria, we had a meeting with the boys. We've gone through the protocol but I believe in the good in people and I am sure the atmosphere is going to be fantastic," Solskjaer said in Wednesday's news conference at Partizan stadium.
"We'll try to keep them quiet by playing good football but we trust UEFA," Solskjaer further added.
Partizan manager Savo Milosevic is hoping for 'sportsmanlike support' from the home crowd in the upcoming Group L fixture. "I expect sportsmanlike support from our fans and they should be aware just how significant this match is," he said.
Milosevic further added that the atmosphere will be great as they gear up to face one of the world's best clubs.
The Red Devils will step into the dugout without Paul Pogba, who had picked up a foot injury back in September.
UEFA Europa League 2019 Partizan possible starting line-up vs Manchester United: Stojkovic; Miletic, Ostojic, Pavlovic, Urosevic; Natkho, Zdjelar; Asano, Soumah, Tosic; Umar
UEFA Europa League 2019 Manchester United possible starting line-up vs Partizan: Romero; Young, Rojo, Jones, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Fred, Pereira; Mata, James, Martial
What time is kick-off?
The game will kick-off at 10:25 PM IST on October 24. There are 24 Europa League games tonight with 13 of them in the early 10:25 PM slot and the remaining 11 will start at 12:30 AM on October 25.
What TV channel is it on?
Sony will show every game from the Europa League LIVE in India this season. Partizan vs Manchester United will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Thursday night.
How can I stream it?
The Europa League Partizan vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Chinese Cafe is Facing Severe Backlash for Dyeing Dogs to Look Like Pandas
- Indians are Having a Hard Time Collecting Google Pay’s Rangoli and Flower Diwali Stamps
- Police Drama or Unsafe Abortion? The Complicated Choice For Pregnant, Indian Teenagers
- Google Has Five News Apps And Games That Are All About Reducing Your Screen Time
- Google Will Replace Home And Home Mini Systems Bricked by Faulty Software Update