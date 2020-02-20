Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

UEFA Europa League, Olympiakos vs Arsenal: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

UEFA Europa League 2019-20: Olympiakos host Arsenal for their Round of 32 fixture.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 20, 2020, 11:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UEFA Europa League, Olympiakos vs Arsenal: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Arsenal (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Arsenal are going to take on Olympiacos in the knockout round of Europa League on February 21, Friday. The UEFA Europa League Olympiakos vs Arsenal fixture will be played at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium. This is Round of 32 and the team who wins this tie will go to Round of 16.

This will be Arsenal's ninth meeting with Olympiakos. They have only faced Bayern Munich more often across all European competition.

In their last fixture in Super League Greece, Olympiakos outperformed Panionios by 4-0. On the other hand, Arsenal in their last match in the Premier League defeated Newcastle United 4-0. Arsenal are placed at the 10th spot in the Premier League points table with 34 points.

Olympiakos Probable Starting Line-up: Sa; Elabdellaoui, Cisse, Semedo, Tsimikas; Masouras, Camara, Bouchalakis, Lovera; El-Arabi, Hassan

Arsenal Probable Starting Line-up: Martinez; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Mustafi, Kolasinac; Torreira, Ceballos; Pepe, Willock, Martinelli; Lacazette

Where to watch UEFA Europa League, Olympiakos vs Arsenal match in India?

Sony will show every game from the Europa League LIVE in India this season. Olympiakos vs Arsenal will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Friday morning. The game will kick-off at 1.30AM on February 21.

How and where to watch online UEFA Europa League, Olympiakos vs Arsenal?

The Europa League Olympiakos vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram