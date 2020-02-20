UEFA Europa League, Olympiakos vs Arsenal: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
UEFA Europa League 2019-20: Olympiakos host Arsenal for their Round of 32 fixture.
Arsenal (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Arsenal are going to take on Olympiacos in the knockout round of Europa League on February 21, Friday. The UEFA Europa League Olympiakos vs Arsenal fixture will be played at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium. This is Round of 32 and the team who wins this tie will go to Round of 16.
This will be Arsenal's ninth meeting with Olympiakos. They have only faced Bayern Munich more often across all European competition.
In their last fixture in Super League Greece, Olympiakos outperformed Panionios by 4-0. On the other hand, Arsenal in their last match in the Premier League defeated Newcastle United 4-0. Arsenal are placed at the 10th spot in the Premier League points table with 34 points.
Olympiakos Probable Starting Line-up: Sa; Elabdellaoui, Cisse, Semedo, Tsimikas; Masouras, Camara, Bouchalakis, Lovera; El-Arabi, Hassan
Arsenal Probable Starting Line-up: Martinez; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Mustafi, Kolasinac; Torreira, Ceballos; Pepe, Willock, Martinelli; Lacazette
Where to watch UEFA Europa League, Olympiakos vs Arsenal match in India?
Sony will show every game from the Europa League LIVE in India this season. Olympiakos vs Arsenal will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Friday morning. The game will kick-off at 1.30AM on February 21.
How and where to watch online UEFA Europa League, Olympiakos vs Arsenal?
The Europa League Olympiakos vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Allu Arjun Song Botta Bomma is a TikTok Blockbuster
- After Losing Both Arms in Blast, a Surgical Error Became 'Boon in Disguise' for Woman
- Android 11 Developer Preview: How to Download it on Your Phone
- Xiaomi Enters Your Bathroom With Mi Electric Toothbrush T300; Yes, You Read That Right
- Hot or Cold? Dinosaurs Could Regulate Their Own Body Temperature, Finds New Study