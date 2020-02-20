UEFA Europa League, Olympiakos vs Arsenal: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal are going to take on Olympiacos in the knockout round of Europa League on February 21, Friday. The UEFA Europa League Olympiakos vs Arsenal fixture will be played at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium. This is Round of 32 and the team who wins this tie will go to Round of 16.

This will be Arsenal's ninth meeting with Olympiakos. They have only faced Bayern Munich more often across all European competition.

In their last fixture in Super League Greece, Olympiakos outperformed Panionios by 4-0. On the other hand, Arsenal in their last match in the Premier League defeated Newcastle United 4-0. Arsenal are placed at the 10th spot in the Premier League points table with 34 points.

Olympiakos Probable Starting Line-up: Sa; Elabdellaoui, Cisse, Semedo, Tsimikas; Masouras, Camara, Bouchalakis, Lovera; El-Arabi, Hassan

Arsenal Probable Starting Line-up: Martinez; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Mustafi, Kolasinac; Torreira, Ceballos; Pepe, Willock, Martinelli; Lacazette

Where to watch UEFA Europa League, Olympiakos vs Arsenal match in India?

Sony will show every game from the Europa League LIVE in India this season. Olympiakos vs Arsenal will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Friday morning. The game will kick-off at 1.30AM on February 21.

How and where to watch online UEFA Europa League, Olympiakos vs Arsenal?

The Europa League Olympiakos vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

