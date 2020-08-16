UEFA Europa League, Sevilla vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Sevilla will play host to Manchester United in the high-octane UEFA Europa League 2019-20 semi-finals clash. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Sevilla vs Manchester United will be played at the Rhein Energie Stadion. The two sides have met only twice in Europa league. The upcoming is expected to be a nail-biter as both sides will eye to seal a berth in the UEFA final.

The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Sevilla vs Manchester United game will commence from 12:30am IST.

Meanwhile, Sevilla skipper Jesus Navas has already warned his side to stay ready for the attacking Manchester United.

Calling them a tough opponent, Navas told UEFA.com, “We know they’re [Manchester United] tough opponents and it’ll be difficult. We’re clear about what we have to do and are focused on what we have to do at every stage of the game. Let’s hope we can go out and win the match”.

UEFA Europa League Sevilla vs Manchester United Team News, Injury Update

No fresh injuries on either sides ahead of the crucial game night.

UEFA Europa League Sevilla possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Bounou; Navas, Diego Carlos, Koundé, Reguilón; Banega, Fernando, Jordán; Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

UEFA Europa League Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Sevilla: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; Fred; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford; Martial

Where to watch the UEFA Europa League Sevilla vs Manchester United match in India?

Sony will broadcast all Europa League matches in India this season. The Sevilla vs Manchester United will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Monday night. The game will kick-off at 12.30am on August 17.

How and where to watch the UEFA Europa League Sevilla vs Manchester United online?

The UEFA Europa League Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.