UEFA Europa League, Sevilla vs Roma LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Team Sevilla are all set to lock horns with Roma on Thursday night, in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League scheduled on August 6. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Sevilla vs Roma game will be played at the MSV-Arena in Duisburg in Germany. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Sevilla vs Roma game will commence from 10:25pm IST.

This will mark the first competitive meeting between Sevilla and Roma. The away team are in good form. Roma have managed to gather victory in seven of their last eight Serie A games. Meanwhile, Sevilla also look fit with a winning streak since February.

UEFA Europa League, Sevilla vs Roma:Team News, Injury Update

Sevilla might miss Tomas Vaclik, who has remained absent for the final four league games of the team this season. Other doubtful names are Fernando and Nemanja Gudelj. Meanwhile, Ever Banega and Sergio Reguilon have left the club since the last round. For team Roma, Jordan Veretout remains suspended, while Lorenzo Pellegrini and Antonio Mirante are injured.

Sevilla Starting Line-up: Bounou, Navas, Carlos, Kounde, Escudero, Torres, Fernando, Jordan, Suso, De Jong, Ocampos

Roma Starting Line-Up: Lopez, Ibanez, Mancini, Kolarov, Peres, Cristante, Diawara, Spinazzola, Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan, Dzeko

Where to watch the UEFA Europa League, Sevilla vs Roma match in India?

Sony will host all the Europa League LIVE matches in India this season. The Sevilla vs Roma will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Thursday night. The game will kick-off at 10.25 pm on August 6.

How and where to watch the UEFA Europa League Sevilla vs Roma online?

The Europa League Sevilla vs Roma live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.