UEFA Europa League, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

On Tuesday night, Shakhtar Donetsk will go head-to-head against Basel in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League. Shakhtar. The winning team will be taking on either Inter Milan or Bayer Leverkusen in the finals scheduled on August 16. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel game will commence from 12:30am IST on August 12.

This will be Basel’s first major European quarter-final tie since 2013-14 Europa League. Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk have reached their first European quarter final since 2015-16.

UEFA Europa League, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel Team News, Injury Udpate

In tonight’s match, Shakhtar will be playing without Davit Khocholava, who has picked up a red card in the previous outing. For Basel, the absentees will be Eray Comert, Jonas Omlin, Ramires and Luca Zuffi.

Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting lineup: Pyatov, Dodo, Kryvtsov, Matviyenko, Bolbat, Antonio, Stepanenko, Marlos, Patrick, Taison, Junior Moraes

Basel possible starting lineup: Nikolic, Widmer, Van Der Werff﻿, Alderete, Petretta, Xhaka, Frei, Stocker, Campo, Pululu, Cabral

Where to watch the UEFA Europa League Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel match in India?

Sony will broadcast all Europa League matches in India this season. The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night. The game will kick-off at 12.30am on August 12.

How and where to watch the UEFA Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel online?

The UEFA Europa League Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.