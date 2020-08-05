UEFA Europa League Shakhtar Donetsk vs Wolfsburg LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Shakhtar Donetsk will lock horns with Wolfsburg on Wednesday August 5 in their upcoming fixture. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Wolfsburg game will be played at NSK Olimpiyskiy -- Kyiv, Ukraine.

The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Wolfsburg game will commence from 10:25 PM IST.

UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Wolfsburg Team News

Shakhtar will be without Ismaily due to injury. No injuries have been reported on the other side.

Shakhtar Donetsk Starting Line-up against Wolfsburg: Pyatov; Dodo, Krivtsov, Matvyenko, Cipriano; Marlos, Kovalenko, Stepanenko, Patrick, Taison; Moraes

Wolfsburg Starting Line-up against Shakhtar Donetsk: Casteels; Pongracic, Brooks, Tisserand; Steffen, Schlager, Arnold, Roussillon; Mehmedi, Weghorst, Brekalo

Where to watch the UEFA Europa League, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Wolfsburg match in India?

Sony will host all matches of the Europa League LIVE in India this season. Shakhtar Donetsk vs Wolfsburg will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night. The game will kick-off at 10:25 pm on August 5.

How and where to watch the UEFA Europa League online, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Wolfsburg?

The Europa League Shakhtar Donetsk vs Wolfsburg live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.