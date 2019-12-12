UEFA Europa League, Standard Liege vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal will travel to Belgian for the upcoming Europa League Group F fixture against Standard Liege on Thursday, December 12. The UEFA Europa League 2019 Standard Liege vs Arsenal game will be played at Stade Maurice Dufrasne. The Gunners will qualify for the last 32 knockout stage with a win or draw or if Eintracht Frankfurt lose at home to Vitoria. In the last week, Arsenal went down 1-2 against Eintracht, whereas Liege held Vitoria to a draw. The UEFA Europa League 2019 Standard Liege vs Arsenal game will commence at 11:25 PM.

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney won't feature in the upcoming game after dislocating his right shoulder in Monday's Premier League win at West Ham United. Joining him on the injury bench is Granit Xhaka. Nicolas Pepe and Hector Bellerin have been sidelined due to knee and tight hamstring issues, respectively. Both, Dani Ceballos (hamstring) and Rob Holding (knee) remain sidelined but are set to return later this month.

Eyeing on his side's sixth consecutive home win, Michel Preud'homme, Standard coach, said, "We have to be realistic. We will not be 3-0 up at half-time: it's Arsenal. We want to make a statement, like we did against Frankfurt and Sevilla. [Arsenal] showed us no mercy in London [winning 4-0], and we want to prove that we deserve our place in the Europa League. If we beat them, it will be a coup, as it was when we beat Frankfurt, given the relative means of both clubs."

Meanwhile, Arsenal caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg stressed on the importance of the upcoming fixture and said, "We know what's at stake and we think they will probably come at us because they need to win the game. They are a club and a name who are well known in Europe. So I knew about them beforehand. I saw them when they played in London obviously and you could see that they tried to play football. We have a lot of respect and we definitely don't take it lightly. We want to win the game and get a result and play in Europe for the rest of the season."

Standard Liege Probable Staring XI: Bodart; Fai, Vanheusden, Laifis, Gavory; Cimirot, Bastien, Amallah, Carcela, Mpoku; Emond

Arsenal Probable Staring XI: Martinez; Chambers, Luiz, Sokratis; Maitland-Niles, Willock, Torreira, Kolasinac; Martinelli, Pepe, Lacazette

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 11:25 pm on December 12.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Europa League LIVE in India this season. Standard Liege vs Arsenal will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Thursday night.

How can I stream it?

The Europa League Standard Liege vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

