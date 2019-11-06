UEFA Europa League, Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The upcoming UEFA Europa League 2019-20 will see Arsenal face Vitoria SC at the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques on November 6, Wednesday. Arsenal, who are leading Group F chart with nine points from three games, will be looking to seal their berth for the knockout stage. Meanwhile, Vitoria SC, who have had a poor start in Europe, will eye the first points in this home fixture. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Vitoria SC vs Arsenal will commence at 9:20PM.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has removed Granit Xhaka as team captain after he hogged the spotlight for showing his anger to home fans during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace. "I was speaking with him this morning and I decided he's not one of the captains in our group and I decided that and I told him this morning. He accepted my decision," Emery said.

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and David Luiz won't accompany the Gunners on their trip to Protugal for their Europa encounter.

UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Vitoria de Guimaraes starting line-up vs Arsenal: Douglas; Garcia, Venancio, Tapsoda, Soares; Pepe, Agu, Evangelista; Edwards, Duarte, Davidson

UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Arsenal possible starting line-up vs Vitoria de Guimaraes: Martinez; Holding, Papastathopoulos, Mustafi; Tierney, Ceballos, Willock, Maitland-Niles; Saka, Martinelli, Pepe

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 9:20PM on November 6.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Europa League LIVE in India this season. Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Arsenal will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Europa League Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

