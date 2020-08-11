UEFA Europa League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sevilla LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

UEFA Europa League quarter-final for Tuesday night will be played between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sevilla. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sevilla game will commence from 12:30am IST on August 12.

This will be the first meeting between Wolves and Sevilla. This is the first time when Woles have reached the Europa League's last 8 since 1971-72 UEFA cup. Meanwhile, Sevilla have reached the quarter finals for the sixth time.

UEFA Europa League Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sevilla Team News, Injury Update

In tonight's match, Wolves will miss Daniel Podence due to yellow card suspension, along with Jonny Castro who is suffering knee injury. For Sevilla, Nemanja Gudelj will be missed tonight as he recently tested positive for coronavirus.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup: Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Vinagre, Jimenez, Jota

Sevilla possible starting lineup: Vaclik, Navas, Carlos, Kounde, Reguilon, Fernando, Jordan, Banega, Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Munir

Where to watch the UEFA Europa League Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sevilla match in India?

Sony will broadcast all Europa League matches in India this season. The Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sevilla will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night. The game will kick-off at 12.30am on August 12.

How and where to watch the UEFA Europa League Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sevilla online?

The UEFA Europa League Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sevilla live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.