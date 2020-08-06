UEFA Europa League, Wolves vs Olympiakos LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers will meet Olympiakos at Molineux on Thursday evening in the UEFA Europa League last-16 fixture. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Wolves vs Olympiakos will be played at the Molineux. The winning team will be taking on either Roma or Sevilla in the quarterfinals scheduled later this week. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Wolves vs Olympiakos game will commence from 12:30am IST on August 7.

This will mark the second competitive meeting between Wolves and Olympiakos. Both the teams are locked at 1-1 tie after the first leg. Wolves' victory in tonight's match will ensure their seat in the Champions League for next season.

In the team news, Olympiacos will be setting their feet on the field without Ruben Semedo.

Wolves possible Starting Line-up: Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny, Jota, Jimenez

Olympiakos possible starting line-up: Sa, Elabdellaoui, Ba, Cisse, Tsimikas, Guilherme, Bouchalakis, Camara, Valbuena, El-Arabi, Masouras

Where to watch the UEFA Europa League, Wolves vs Olympiakos match in India?

Sony will show every match of the Europa League LIVE in India this season. The Wolves vs Olympiakos will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Thursday night. The game will kick-off at 12.30am on August 7.

How and where to watch the UEFA Europa League Wolves vs Olympiakos online?

The Europa League Wolves vs Olympiakos live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.