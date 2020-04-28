FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

UEFA Gives $250 Million Advance to its National Federation for Expenditure During Coronavirus

UEFA logo. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

UEFA logo. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

UEFA says each of its 55 members is getting up to 4.3 million euros ($4.7 million) they are due in central funding through next season.

Share this:

Paris: UEFA is paying 236.5 million euros ($255 million) in advance to its national federations and easing requirements on how they spend it during the pandemic.

UEFA says each of its 55 members is getting up to 4.3 million euros ($4.7 million) they are due in central funding through next season.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says the money can be used as our members see fit to rebuild the football community.

Ceferin says this is a responsible decision to help as much as we can.

European officials are usually required to spend certain amounts in areas such as youth and women's soccer, referee training, and operating costs. They are not subject to mandatory UEFA audits.

UEFA's funding program, called Hat-Trick, is worth twice as much to European federations as they get from FIFA.

The program is worth more than 11 million euros ($12 million) in the current 4-year cycle compared to $6 million in basic funding from FIFA for 2019-22.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,632

    +500*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,435

    +1,055*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,869

    +507*  

  • Total DEATHS

    934

    +48*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres