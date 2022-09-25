UEFA Nations League: Spain Lose at Home to Switzerland

Spain suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Switzerland as goals from Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo knocked the hosts off the top of Nations League A-Group 2 on Saturday with one game left to play.

Last year’s finalists are now second on eight points having been leapfrogged by Portugal, who breezed past Czech Republic 4-0 away to reach 10 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side will reach the final four with at least a home draw in Tuesday’s crunch game against Spain, who must win in Braga to qualify for the semi-finals.

Switzerland are third on six points, two above than Czechs who they will face on Tuesday in a battle to avoid relegation.

Spain have little time to iron out their flaws ahead of the World Cup in two months’ time and a familiar combination of poor finishing and soft defending from set-pieces cost them against the Swiss in Zaragoza.

“Our first half was as imprecise as any since I’ve been in charge,” said Spain boss Luis Enrique after a first defeat in nine games.

“I can’t remember a match with so many technical errors, especially on the two corners where we conceded goals.”

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji headed the visitors into a 21st-minute lead.

The hosts responded when Jordi Alba latched onto Marco Asensio’s pass to fire high into the net 10 minutes into the second half.

