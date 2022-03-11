State Assembly Elections 2022 Latest News
CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

CO-PRESENTING

ASSOCIATE PARTNER

Home » News » Football » UEFA Opens Disciplinary Case Against PSG Chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi Following Reports of His Heated Incidents After Defeat to Real Madrid
1-MIN READ

UEFA Opens Disciplinary Case Against PSG Chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi Following Reports of His Heated Incidents After Defeat to Real Madrid

Nasser Al-Khelaifi (Twitter)

Nasser Al-Khelaifi (Twitter)

The disciplinary case, which also includes sporting director Leonardo, followed reports that Al-Khelaifi went in search of the match officials to protest refereeing decisions on Wednesday night.

UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Thursday over heated incidents after the team’s Champions League loss at Real Madrid.

The Qatari is also a member of UEFA’s executive committee, chairman of the influential European Club Association and head of Doha-based broadcaster beIN Media Group — a key Champions League TV rights holder.

The disciplinary case, which also includes sporting director Leonardo, followed reports that Al-Khelaifi went in search of the match officials to protest refereeing decisions on Wednesday night.

PSG was beaten 3-1 in Madrid to exit the round of 16 with a 3-2 aggregate loss. The French side had led 1-0 from the first leg and Kylian Mbappe scored again in Madrid to give PSG a 2-0 aggregate lead that was wiped out by Karim Benzema scoring a hat trick.

RELATED NEWS

UEFA confirmed the disciplinary cases had been opened without specifying the details.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.

Tags
first published:March 11, 2022, 13:35 IST