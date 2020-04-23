FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

UEFA Postpones Women's Euros To 2022, Avoids Tokyo Olympic Clash

Women's European Championship (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Women's European Championship (Photo Credit: Twitter)

UEFA's executive committee agreed that the 16-nation tournament in England will now be played from July 6-31 in 2022.

Share this:

Nyon: The Women's European Championship in 2021 was postponed by one year on Thursday, moving out of a direct clash with the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

UEFA's executive committee agreed that the 16-nation tournament in England will now be played from July 6-31 in 2022.

The switch was inevitable after the IOC decided last month on a one-year postponement for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic. Women's soccer games begin before the Tokyo opening ceremony on July 23 next year.

An Olympic title is prized more in women's soccer than in the men's game, and three European teams the Netherlands, Sweden and a British team potentially with mostly England players are in the 16-nation lineup in Japan.

"With the Olympics now being confirmed for summer 2021, we firmly believe that moving to 2022 is in the best interests of the (Euro) tournament," UEFA head of women's soccer Nadine Kessler said in a statement.


The move also avoids both of UEFA's marquee national team championships competing for attention in the same English summer with both finals at Wembley Stadium in London.

The men's Euro 2020, including seven games at Wembley, was also postponed by UEFA last month for one year.

Wembley will stage the men's final on July 11, 2021 and the women's final on July 31, 2022.

UEFA said the postponed Women's Euro is planned to retain the same 10 stadiums. It opens with England playing at Manchester United's Old Trafford.

"We are ensuring that our flagship women's competition will be the only major football tournament of the summer, providing it with the spotlight it deserves," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.

The northern summer in 2022 no longer features the men's World Cup, which FIFA moved to November and December in Qatar to avoid searing heat.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,689

    +830*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,700

    +1,229*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,325

    +365*  

  • Total DEATHS

    686

    +34*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres