UEFA Relaxes brea Financial Fair Play Rules Post Coronavirus But Will Watch for 'Potential Abuses'

European football body UEFA has temporarily relaxed its break- even rule known as Financial Fair Play, saying it wants to make sure that clubs are not penalised for unforeseen losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic this season.

The European football body said in a statement that clubs' accounts for the 2020 and 2021 financial years would be assessed together rather than separately, to give clubs time to recuperate from losses suffered during the last three months.

Under FFP, clubs are barred from spending more than the revenue they generate themselves and face fines and possible expulsion from European competition if they break the rules, which were designed to stop rich club owners from buying success.

Thursday's announcement is unlikely to mean that clubs can forget about FFP, go on a summer spending spree and hope to recoup the investment before their accounts are assessed again.

The monitoring period for club accounts has only been extended, not postponed, and, in any case, it can take several years after the initial investment for financial rewards for sporting success to materialise.

UEFA pointed out that relaxation of FFP was intended to address "revenue shortfall due to COVID-19 and not financial mismanagement" and that its measures would "at the same time protect the system from potential abuses."

UEFA said it would also take into account losses in income from gate receipts, sponsorship and advertising, broadcasting rights, commercial activities and European competition prize money when making the break-even calculation.

UEFA also called on its member associations to harmonise the end of their summer transfer windows, with Oct. 5 as the deadline date.

It said the deadline for registering players for next season's Champions League and Europa League, which have been delayed as a knock-on effect of this season's interruption, would be Oct. 6.

UEFA ADVISES ON PROTECTING KIDS FROM HEAD INJURIES

Seeking to protect young players from head injuries, UEFA published guidelines Thursday for safely heading the ball in games and practice.

Using foam balls in training drills, low-pressure balls in games, and educating coaches to strengthen players' neck muscles were suggested.

One week's rest is recommended for youths who show effects 'such as dizziness, headache, unsteadiness,' and to educate coaches in recognizing those symptoms.

"It is acknowledged that scientific evidence at this moment does not allow for more detailed guidelines," UEFA said.

The sport has been trying to better prevent, identify and treat concussions.

The UEFA Heading Guidelines aim to guide national federations to limit heading in youth soccer to the minimum level needed to promote the sport.

A ban on children up to the age of 12 heading a ball in practice was proposed this year in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

(With inputs from AP and Reuters)