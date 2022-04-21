UEFA Welcomes Lifting of Measures Preventing Super League Punishments

UEFA have welcomed the decision made by a Spanish judge to lift measures preventing them and world football governing body FIFA from punishing clubs involved in the European Super League project.

Judge Sofia Gil, head of the commercial court in Madrid in charge of the European Super League case, has upheld UEFA’s appeal against the precautionary measures that were issued a year ago. The judgement can be appealed.

UEFA could, in theory, now issue punishments to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the three clubs that remain officially attached to the hugely controversial project that collapsed last year when the other eight clubs pulled out.

“UEFA has today received the order of the Madrid court, lifting the precautionary measures in their entirety,” the governing body said in a statement on Thursday. “UEFA welcomes this decision and is considering its implications.”

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have so far not responded to requests for comment.

Gil said: “It is up to the disciplinary bodies and the Court of Arbitration for Sport to decide on possible sanctions regarding the clubs.”

Gil said there was also no evidence to suggest punishments would obstruct clubs from forming their own competition.

“It has not been possible to demonstrate that the threat of sanctions to the three clubs would lead to the impossibility of carrying out the project,” Gil added.

UEFA threatened last year to ban clubs from its existing tournaments, including the Champions League.

But a ruling in April last year had said FIFA and UEFA must “refrain from taking any measures or action, or from issuing any statement, which prevents or hinders, directly or indirectly, the preparation of the European Super League”.

The European Super League was launched by Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham, as well as Barca, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

The project unravelled within 48 hours amid vociferous criticism from fans, governing bodies and even politicians.

But Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have refused to give up on the idea.

The three clubs are awaiting a ruling from the European Court of Justice on whether UEFA’s control of European competitions amounts to an illegal monopoly, which could revitalise the project.

