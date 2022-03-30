UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22 Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bitter rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid will battle it out for a place in the Women’s Champions League semi-final on Wednesday in an El Clasico at a sold-out Camp Nou stadium. The Catalans hold the advantage, having won the reverse leg of this fixture 3-1 and will be confident about reaching the last four.

Both Barca and Real will head into this fixture after winning their respective games in the Primera Iberdrola over the weekend. While Real edged past Levante 1-0, the home team recorded a 2-1 away win against Madrid CFF.

The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Real Madrid is slated to begin at 10:30 pm (IST).

UEFA Women’s Champions League 2021-22 Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Cata Coll and Jana Fernandez are the long-term injury absentees in Barcelona’s squad. The two will be joined at the bench by Lieke Martens and Mariona Caldentey as the duo has been ruled out from this fixture through injury. Asisat Oshoala has also been sidelined from the Catalan side due to her fitness struggle in recent weeks.

Real Madrid will not be able to rely upon the services of Marta Cardona for this game as she is still nursing her quadriceps injury. However, the good news is that Real do not have any fresh injury concern. The trio of Kosovare Asllani, Aurelie Kaci and Marta Corredera will be unavailable for selection here as they are currently on maternity leave.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Barcelona Possible Starting Line-up: Sandra Panos (GK); Irene Paredes, Maria Pilar Leon, Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Marta Torrejon; Patricia Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati; Caroline Graham Hansen, Claudia Pina, Fridolina Rolfo

Real Madrid Possible Starting Line-up: Misa Rodriguez (GK); Kenti Robles, Ivana Andres, Rocio Galvez, Babett Peter; Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza, Olga Carmona, Athenea del Castillo; Esther Gonzalez, Nahikari Garcia

What time will Barcelona vs Real Madrid match kick off?

The UEFA Women’s Champions League 2021-22 match between Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be played on Wednesday, March 30, at Camp Nou.

What TV channel will show Barcelona vs Real Madrid match?

The UEFA Women’s Champions League 2021-22 match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will not be televised in India.

How can I live stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid fixture?

The live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will be available on UEFA’s official website and their YouTube channel.

