UEFA Women's Champions League: 4-time Defending Champions Lyon to Face Bayern Munich

The Women's Champions League quarter-finals will take place in the Basque region of Spain in order to limit travel and gathering amid coronavirus.

Four-time defending champion Lyon was drawn Friday to play Bayern Munich in the Women's Champions League quarterfinals.

The game is scheduled in Bilbao on August 22 as part of an eight-team, 10-day knockout bracket in the Basque region of Spain. It's UEFA's plan to overcome restrictions on gatherings and travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona faces Atlético Madrid and Glasgow City plays Wolfsburg in the opening quarterfinals on August 21. The other August 22 game paired Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in San Sebastián.

Lyon and PSG could meet in a French derby in the August 25-26 semifinals.

The final is Sunday, August 30 in San Sebastián.

