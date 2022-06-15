UEFA Women's Euro 2022: Qualified Teams and Complete Line-ups for the Finals

The 13th edition of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 will begin from July 6 with hosts England taking on Austria in the opening game of the fixture. The top 16 teams from Europe have qualified for the tournament and will battle it out from 6 to 30 July to be crowned Champions of Europe.

Heading into the tournament, let’s look at all the 16 qualified teams and their squads:

ENGLAND

England have announced their 28-player squad for the tournament, which will be finalized on June 15. Here is their provisional squad list:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes, Lotte Wubben-Moy.

Midfielders: Fran Kirby, Jill Scott, Lucy Staniforth, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Leah Williamson, Katie Zelem

Forwards: Beth England, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo, Ellen White

NORTHERN IRELAND

The Northern Ireland team will make their debut in a major tournament. The team will be dependent on their most experienced player Rachel Furness to put up a good show.

Northern Ireland is yet to announce their official squad for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. They will play against Norway in their opening fixture on July 8.

NORWAY

Norway has emerged as one of the underdogs for the Euros. The return of the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, Ada Hegerberg will be a big boost for the side.

Goalkeepers: Guro Pettersen, Sunniva Skoglund, Aurora Mikalsen

Defenders: Tuva Hansen, Maren Mjelde, Anja Sonstevold, Julie Blakstad, Maria Thorisdottir, Synne Skinnes Hansen, Guro Bergsvand

Midfielders: Vilde Boe Risa, Amalie Eikeland, Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Frida Maanum, Lisa Naalsund, Elisabeth Terland, Guro Reiten

Forwards: Anna Langas Josendal, Karina Saevik, Sophie Roman Haug, Celin Bizet Ildhusoy, Caroline Graham Hansen, Ada Hegerberg

AUSTRIA

Austria’s coach Irene Fuhrmann will be analyzing their roster as they play a friendly match against Denmark. On the basis of the performances, Austria will announce their squad for on June 27.

Austria will face tough competition starting with a match against hosts England in their first match of EURO 2022.

DENMARK

Denmark who finished second in the 2017 competition is placed in the ‘group of death’ this time around, along with Germany, Finland, and Spain. They have one of the finest players in world football in Chelsea’s Pernille Harder who will be leading the side as well.

Lars Sondergaard will announce his final squad for the Euro 2022 on June 16.

FINLAND

Finland is considered a dark horse and might create some big upsets. Despite the fact that the odds are stacked against Anna Signeul’s team, the head coach has some fantastic players with top experience on her roster, including goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela, and Tuija Hyyrynen.

Goalkeepers: Katriina Talaslahti, Anna Tamminen, Tinja-Riikka Korpela

Defenders: Elli Pikkujamsa,Tuija Hyyrynen, Emma Koivisto, Anna Auvinen, Nora Heroum, Natalia Kuikka, Anna Westerlund

Midfielders: Ria Oling, Olga Ahtinen, Emmi Alanen, Essi Sainio, Eveliina Summanen

Forwards: Adelina Engman, Sanni Franssi, Juliette Kemppi, Amanda Rantanen, Jutta Rantala, Jenny Danielsson, Heidi Kollanen, Linda Sallstrom

GERMANY

The Germans will be one of the favourites for the tournament given that they have won it a record 8 times. Germany has a good blend of experience and young flair in their squad. Alex Popp will be the captain of the side.

Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger,Merle Frohms, Almuth Schult, Martina Tufekovic

Defenders: Sara Doorsoun, Jana Feldkamp, Giulia Gwin, Marina Hegering, Kathrin Hendrich, Sophia Kleinherne, Maximilian Felicitas Rauch

Midfielders: Sara Dabritz, Linda Dallmann, Svenja Huth, Lena Lattwein, Sydney Lohmann, Lina Magull, Lena Oberdorf, Chantal Hagel, Sjoeke Nusken

Forwards: Nicole Anyomi, Jule Brand, Klara Buhl, Laura Freigang, Alexandra Popp, Lea Schuller, Tabea Wassmuth

NETHERLANDS

The Netherlands are the current European champions. They enter this tournament with a new head coach as Mark Parsons will try to help this team retain their championship. The Englishman announced the Dutch squad on May 31, and it is loaded with talent.

Goalkeepers: Daphne van Domselaar, Barbara Lorsheyd, Sari van Veenendaal

Defenders: Kerstin Casparij, Caitlin Dijkstra, Merel van Dongen, Stefanie van der Gragt, Dominique Janssen, Aniek Nouwen, Marisa Olislagers, Lynn Wilms

Midfielders: Danielle van de Donk, Damaris Egurrola, Jackie Groenen, Victoria Pelova, Jill Roord, Sherida Spitse

Forwards: Lineth Beerensteyn, Esmee Brugts, Renate Jansen, Romee Leuchter, Lieke Martens, Vivianne Miedema

SPAIN

On May 31, Spain head coach Jorge Vilda announced his preliminary team for the Euros, with the final roster to be announced at the end of June. The Spanish side seems quite strong on paper. They have some fine talent on the bench. Alexia Putellas, the 2021 Ballon d’Or winner, is among the squad’s world-class talent.

Goalkeepers: Sandra Panos, Lola Gallardo, Misa Rodriguez

Defenders: Irene Paredes, Maria Leon, Leila Ouahabi, Andrea Pereira, Ivana Andres, Ona Batlle, Laia Aleixandri, Olga Carmona, Sheila Garcia, Ainhoa Vicente Moraza

Midfielders: Alexia Putellas, Mariona Caldentey, Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmati, Irene Guerrero, Nerea Eizagirre, Teresa Abelleira, Claudia Zornoza

Forwards: Lucia Garcia, Esther Gonzalez, Marta Cardona, Amaiur Sarriegi, Athenea del Castillo, Claudia Pina, Salma Paralluelo

SWEDEN

The Swedish team was the silver-medallist of the Olympics and is one of the hot favorites to win the EUROs this year. Sweden will take on Switzerland in their opening fixture of the competition.

On June 7, Coach Peter Gerhardsson unveiled his roster for the competition, which includes 19 of the 22 players that competed in the Games in Tokyo a year ago.

Goalkeepers: Jennifer Falk, Hedvig Lindahl, Zecira Musovic

Defenders: Magdalena Eriksson, Hanna Glas, Jonna Andersson, Nathalie Bjorn, Amanda Ilestedt, Emma Kullberg, Amanda Nilden, Linda Sembrant

Midfielders: Caroline Seger, Filippa Angeldahl, Hanna Bennison, Kosovare Asllani, Elin Rubensson, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd

Forwards: Lina Hurtig, Fridolina Rolfo, Stina Blackstenius, Sofia Jakobsson, Rebecka Blomqvist, Olivia Schough

PORTUGAL

Portugal’s qualification for the Euros happened on May 2 after Russia was suspended. They will take on the defending champions Netherlands in their opening match of the EUROs.

Coach Francisco Neto was the second coach to announce his complete roster for the tournament on May 30.

Goalkeepers: Ines Pereira, Patricia Morais, Rute Costa

Defenders: Alicia Correia, Carole, Catarina Amado, Diana Gomes, Joana Marchao, Mariana Azevedo, Silvia Rebelo

Midfielders: Andreia Norton, Andreia Jacinto, Andreia Faria, Dolores Silva, Fatima Pinto, Kika Nazareth, Tatiana Pinto, Vanessa Marques

Forwards: Ana Borges, Carolina Mendes, Diana Silva, Jessica Silva, Telma Encarnaca

SWITZERLAND

Switzerland’s roster for the tournament will be released on June 21. The Swiss team prepares to compete in only its second UEFA Women’s Euro. Many talents from Europe’s biggest teams are expected to be included in the team. Arsenal’s Lia Walti and Barcelona’s Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic will be the two stars for Switzerland.

Switzerland will face Sweden on July 13 for their opening fixture.

BELGIUM

Belgium announced a provisional 33-player roster for Euros on May 18. Head coach Ives Serneels will announce his final roster on June 20. Star players Elena Dhont and Kassandra Missipo have returned to the Belgium squad and will be hoping to contribute more with their experience.

Goalkeepers: Nicky Evrard, Diede Lemey, Lisa Lichtfus, Femke Bastiaen

Defenders: Davina Philtjens, Amber Tysiak, Laura De Neve, Sari Kees, Laura Deloose, Jody Vangheluwe, Shari Van Belle, Isabelle Iliano

Midfielders: Chloe Vande Velde, Charlotte Tison, Lenie Onzia, Justine Vanhaevermaet, Marie Minnaert, Julie Biesmans, Feli Delacauw, Marie Detruyer, Zenia Mertens, Kassandra Missipo, Jarne Teulings

Forwards: Ella Van Kerkhoven, Sarah Wijnants, Tine De Caigny, Tessa Wullaert, Janice Cayman, Hannah Eurlings, Jassina Blom, Jill Janssens, Davinia Vanmechelen, Elena Dhont

FRANCE

On May 30, France head coach Corinne Diacre announced her roster for EURO 2022. She was the first coach to announce their complete squad. The announcement though was pretty controversial as it ignored star players Amandine Henry, Eugenie Le Sommer and Viviane Asseyi.

Despite the omissions, the French team looks quite balanced and filled with young talent.

Goalkeepers: Mylene Chavas, Justine Lerond, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

Defenders: Selma Bacha, Hawa Cissoko, Sakina Karchaoui, Griedge Mbock Bathy, Eve Perisset, Wendie Renard, Marion Torrent, Aissatou Tounkara

Midfielders: Charlotte Bilbault, Kenza Dali, Grace Geyoro, Ella Palis, Sandie Toletti

Forwards: Sandy Baltimore, Delphine Cascarino, Kadidiatou Diani, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Melvine Mallard, Clara Mateo, Ouleymata Sarr

ITALY

Milena Bertolini, Italy’s head coach, has begun training camps in preparation for the Euros. The final roster for the event will be declared based on the performances of the players in the camp.

Juventus played against Roma in the Copa Italia final on May 22, so players from those two clubs were given extra rest. A fresh list of players for the second week of training will be released on June 3, but no deadline for a final squad for the Euros has been set.

Italy will play against Iceland in their first match of the UEFA EURO 2022. They will be hoping to make a good start against a weaker opponent.

ICELAND

Iceland will compete in its third Women’s Euro this summer, and Thorsteinn Halldorsson’s final team, which was announcedd on June 11, includes a number of excellent young players.

Twenty-year-old winger, Sveindis Jonsdottir has made a strong impact in the Champions League in recent months. Goalkeeper Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir also has been in amazing form between the sticks. The promising youth is supported by a plethora of players with immense experience at the top level.

Iceland will definitely be a team to watch out for this year.

Goalkeepers: Sandra Sigurdardottir, Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir, Telma Ivarsdottir

Defenders: Aslaug Munda Gunnlaugsdottir, Elisa Vidarsdottir, Ingibjorg Sigurdardottir, Gudny Arnadottir, Gudrun Arnardottir, Sif Atladottir, Hallbera Gudny Gisladottir

Midfielders: Alexandra Johannsdottir, Dagny Brynjarsdottir), Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir, Selma Sol Magnusdottir, Gunnhildur Yrsa Jonsdottir, Sara Bjork Gunnarsdotti), Agla Maria Albertsdottir, Amanda Andradottir

Forwards: Svava Ros Gundmundsdottir, Berglind Bjorg Thorvaldsdottir, Elin Metta Jensen, Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir

The elite tournament will have some of the most world-class football players displaying their talent on the pitch. It will be intriguing to see which team takes home the EURO title this year.

