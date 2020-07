UFA vs DYM Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League, FC Ufa vs Dynamo Moscow Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

FC Ufa (UFA) will be up against Dynamo Moscow (DYM) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the Russian Premier League on Thursday July 16. UFA are currently at number 7 spot while DYM are placed at number 9. In terms of previous fixtures the host team had a draw match while the other team was on the winning side. The Russian Premier League, Rubin Kazan vs Rostov will commence from 8:30 PM at the Neftyanik Stadium.

UFA currently have 37 points from 28 matches. They faced Lokomotiv Moscow on July 12 and the match ended up being a draw after both of them scored one goal each. DYM on the other hand have 35 points from the same number of matches. The team managed to defeat Krylya Sovetov by 2-0 on Sunday.

UFA vs DYM Russian Premier League Dream11 Team for FC Ufa vs Dynamo Moscow

Russian Premier League UFA vs DYM Dream 11 Prediction, FC Ufa vs Dynamo Moscow Captain: Daniil Fomin

Russian Premier League UFA vs DYM Dream 11 Prediction, FC Ufa vs Dynamo Moscow Vice-Captain: Maximilian Philipp

Russian Premier League UFA vs DYM Dream 11 Prediction, FC Ufa vs Dynamo Moscow v Goalkeeper: Aleksandr Belenov

Russian Premier League UFA vs DYM Dream 11 Prediction, FC Ufa vs Dynamo Moscow Defenders: Aleksandr Sukhov, Azer Aliev, Jemal Tabidze

Russian Premier League UFA vs DYM Dream 11 Prediction, FC Ufa vs Dynamo Moscow Midfielders: Daniil Fomin, Artur Yusupov, Nikolai Komlichenko, Andrés Vombergar

Russian Premier League UFA vs DYM Dream 11 Prediction, FC Ufa vs Dynamo Moscow strikers: Vyacheslav Krotov, Nikolai Komlichenko, Maximilian Philipp

Russian Premier League UFA vs DYM, FC Ufa probable lineup vs Dynamo Moscow

FC Ufa: Aleksandr Belenov, Aleksandr Sukhov, Aleksandr Putsko, Ionut Nedelcearu, Jemal Tabidze, Azer Aliev, Daniil Fomin, Vyacheslav Krotov, Andrés Vombergar, Lovro Bizjak, Artem Golubev

Dinamo Moscow: Anton Shunin, Vladimir Rykov, Ivan Ordets, Gregory Morozov, Dmitri Skopintsev, Roman Neustadter, Artur Yusupov, Joaozinho, Maximilian Philipp, Nikolai Komlichenko, Sylvester Igboun